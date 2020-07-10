/
apartments with washer dryer
27 Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4448 Cabernet Ct.
4448 Cabarnet Court, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
Furnished family home with large fenced backyard - Located conveniently to highway near I75 between hamilton and mason. Great location that is very safe.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6817 Lady Abigail Drive
6817 Lady Abigail Dr, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new house in Mason. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3860 Elter Lane
3860 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1576 sqft
RARE and gorgeous sun-filled end unit 3-bedroom townhouse with 2-car garage & basement! Newer carpet in bedrooms! Gas fireplace, cute kitchen with breakfast nook and walkout to patio and treed views.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
6263 Crooked Creek Drive
6263 Crooked Creek Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1740 sqft
Great home with a private oasis, two tiered deck, wooded back yard with sound of a running creek in the back. New Stainless appliances.New Granite Counter Top. Fresh paint, newer carpet, updated Master Bath, Newer Windows.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,056
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,063
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
39 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$729
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,063
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,360
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Landen
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
4 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1114 sqft
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,161
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7883 Yellowwood Drive
7883 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2852 sqft
Spacious over 3500sf living area single family home in White Blossom community on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, hardwood floors,large private backyard, finished basement. Move in ready!