Apartment List
/
OH
/
monroe
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Monroe means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 02:12 PM
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
27 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
910 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,132
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1762 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
16 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
920 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
27 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$863
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 03:07 PM
4 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Latitude at Deerfield Crossing I & II
5265 Natorp Blvd, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1851 sqft
Luxury Condo 3-bedroom unit for rent with a big living room. Bedrooms and Living Room all have amazing lake views. 2.5 bathrooms, total 1851 sqft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3860 Elter Lane
3860 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1576 sqft
RARE and gorgeous sun-filled end unit 3-bedroom townhouse with 2-car garage & basement! Newer carpet in bedrooms! Gas fireplace, cute kitchen with breakfast nook and walkout to patio and treed views.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
6 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$849
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
29 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
29 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$986
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1114 sqft
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$982
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1422 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
31 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1251 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

1 of 170

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
26 Units Available
Landen
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Landen
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,176
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1860 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Monroe, OH

Finding apartments with a pool in Monroe means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Monroe could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Monroe 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMonroe 3 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe Apartments with GaragesMonroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Monroe Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonroe Furnished ApartmentsMonroe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHFairborn, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHHuber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHFort Thomas, KY
Trotwood, OHCheviot, OHTrenton, OHSharonville, OHRichmond, INNew Burlington, OHNorthbrook, OHHarrison, OHNorthgate, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton