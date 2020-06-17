229 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Have you ever dreamt of having a new construction home?! You can now have the luxury of a brand new home in a fantastic Holmesville location without enduring the hassle of the construction process. We are thrilled to offer this absolutely stunning home to you. This BRAND NEW home is a showcase of quality at every turn. From the moment you arrive, the home greets you with charm and style. Stone touches on the exterior and shake siding in the gable really set the tone for all the quality you will continue to find inside! The extra-wide concrete drive pulls in to the large heated 2 car garage. The expansive open concept provides endless opportunities. The large L-shaped kitchen features striking dark cabinetry with sleek stainless steel appliances. Pendant lights over the peninsula highlight the granite counters and invite everyone to gather at the eat-ledge. Every cook dreams of a pantry large enough to have all the essentials on hand. The awesome corner pantry provides that, with room to spare! Take your morning coffee from your dazzling kitchen right into the 4 season sun room! the vaulted ceiling carries on into the sun room making it feel like a spacious haven. Truly the perfect place to wake-up, unwind, or entertain. The sun room's sliding glass doors lead you to your private patio where you can grill-out, hang-out, or chill-out. When work is on your mind, just head to the home office/ den. It is a great flexible space, work from home, exercise room etc... the choice is yours. A large bedroom with walk-in closet is a great guest bedroom. The spacious master suite consists of a huge walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanity (granite counters) and walk-in shower. This home was constructed with convenience at the forefront of planning with easy access to the gas water heater and water softener in the utility room. The separate laundry room provides extra storage in the overhead cabinets. High efficiency heating and cooling systems to keep you comfy. This is truly a rare opportunity! Nothing to do but move-in to your brand new dream home!! Non-smoking. No pet policy. Tenant pays gas and electric and is responsible for snow-removal. Lawn care, water service, and trash collection included in rent. We require on all our rentals - Monthly take home pay of at 3 times the monthly rent amount. No Exceptions. Please do not apply for the rental unless you are able to show you meet the income requirements.