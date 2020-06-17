All apartments in Holmesville
229 1st Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

229 1st Street

229 1st Street · (330) 674-1211
Location

229 1st Street, Holmesville, OH 44633

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Have you ever dreamt of having a new construction home?! You can now have the luxury of a brand new home in a fantastic Holmesville location without enduring the hassle of the construction process. We are thrilled to offer this absolutely stunning home to you. This BRAND NEW home is a showcase of quality at every turn. From the moment you arrive, the home greets you with charm and style. Stone touches on the exterior and shake siding in the gable really set the tone for all the quality you will continue to find inside! The extra-wide concrete drive pulls in to the large heated 2 car garage. The expansive open concept provides endless opportunities. The large L-shaped kitchen features striking dark cabinetry with sleek stainless steel appliances. Pendant lights over the peninsula highlight the granite counters and invite everyone to gather at the eat-ledge. Every cook dreams of a pantry large enough to have all the essentials on hand. The awesome corner pantry provides that, with room to spare! Take your morning coffee from your dazzling kitchen right into the 4 season sun room! the vaulted ceiling carries on into the sun room making it feel like a spacious haven. Truly the perfect place to wake-up, unwind, or entertain. The sun room's sliding glass doors lead you to your private patio where you can grill-out, hang-out, or chill-out. When work is on your mind, just head to the home office/ den. It is a great flexible space, work from home, exercise room etc... the choice is yours. A large bedroom with walk-in closet is a great guest bedroom. The spacious master suite consists of a huge walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanity (granite counters) and walk-in shower. This home was constructed with convenience at the forefront of planning with easy access to the gas water heater and water softener in the utility room. The separate laundry room provides extra storage in the overhead cabinets. High efficiency heating and cooling systems to keep you comfy. This is truly a rare opportunity! Nothing to do but move-in to your brand new dream home!! Non-smoking. No pet policy. Tenant pays gas and electric and is responsible for snow-removal. Lawn care, water service, and trash collection included in rent. We require on all our rentals - Monthly take home pay of at 3 times the monthly rent amount. No Exceptions. Please do not apply for the rental unless you are able to show you meet the income requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 1st Street have any available units?
229 1st Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 1st Street have?
Some of 229 1st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmesville.
Does 229 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 229 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 1st Street have a pool?
No, 229 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 229 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
