Holmes County, OH
3221 Ohio 83 - 1
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

3221 Ohio 83 - 1

3221 Ohio Highway 83 · (330) 674-1211
Location

3221 Ohio Highway 83, Holmes County, OH 44654

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Approximately 3200 Sq Ft. of commercial space available for lease. Excellent exposure on OH-83 just minutes outside of Millersburg. This open and spacious building features high ceilings, concrete floor, garage door, new heater, and potential half bath in the warehouse/ shop space. The office space has a separate entry door. Large reception/ service desk and two office areas for desks. Kitchenette, and half bath round out the space. This property can be built to suit!!! Excellent parking, and visibility. Start or expand your business here! The possibilities are truly endless. There is even the potential to expand further and build a second building on site!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 have any available units?
3221 Ohio 83 - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Ohio 83 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmes County.
Does 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 have a pool?
No, 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Ohio 83 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
