3221 Ohio 83 - 1

Approximately 3200 Sq Ft. of commercial space available for lease. Excellent exposure on OH-83 just minutes outside of Millersburg. This open and spacious building features high ceilings, concrete floor, garage door, new heater, and potential half bath in the warehouse/ shop space. The office space has a separate entry door. Large reception/ service desk and two office areas for desks. Kitchenette, and half bath round out the space. This property can be built to suit!!! Excellent parking, and visibility. Start or expand your business here! The possibilities are truly endless. There is even the potential to expand further and build a second building on site!

