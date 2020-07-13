/
pet friendly apartments
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Goshen, OH
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Results within 5 miles of Goshen
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.
1 of 16
Last updated December 13 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Goshen
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,037
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Landen
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,078
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mulberry
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
Mulberry
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 170
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Landen
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Landen
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
3 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1114 sqft
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Loveland
1801 Wittenberg Drive
1801 Wittenburg Drive, Loveland, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
1976 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Loveland
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1269 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5573 Windsor Court
5573 Windsor Court, South Lebanon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1582 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1076 Weeping Willow Lane
1076 Weeping Willow Ln, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1770 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Loveland
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1752 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
9426 Bainwoods Drive
9426 Bainwoods Drive, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
2514 sqft
NO SECTION 8, NO EVICTIONS, NO FELONIES, Small Pets with Appropriate pet fees. This four bedroom two and half bath with an amazing back yard is the next place to call home. With an open concept this home is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Milford
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1418 Twin Spires Drive
1418 Twin Spires Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bed, 2 bath with laundry room off of foyer. Lower level condo with walkout patio to beautiful wooded view! Pool, water, trails, fitness center use included in rent. Short term, 6 months available at $1300/mo. Dogs ok.
1 of 19
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Landen
9265 White Pine Drive,
9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1972 sqft
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio.