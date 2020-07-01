/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheviot, OH
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3615 Puhlman Avenue
3615 Puhlman Avenue, Cheviot, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Cheviot
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
5586 CLEARVIEW
5586 Clearview Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1947 sqft
Bridgetown - adorable 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH UPDATED CAPE COD - Move right into this updated cape cod ready for your to enjoy. Hardwoods, newer carpet, lighting,stainless appliances with nicely fenced rear yard. Close to shopping & restaurants.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Cheviot
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Lower Price Hill
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mack North
4194 Rybolt Road
4194 Rybolt Road, Mack, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
4194 Rybolt Road Available 08/07/20 4194 Rybolt Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Oak Hills) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Oak Hills.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Lower Price Hill
1452 State Ave
1452 State Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
The Lot is a Perfect Place to Build your new Home - Rent For only $100 a month 1 0.14 acres ACRE of land a. for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
208 Greenwell Avenue
208 Greenwell Avenue, Delhi Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1804 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
810 Matson Place
810 Matson Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come experience high definition living at Cincinnati's hottest new condo community located in the heart of the Incline District. Large Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit w/ Spectacular views.
Results within 10 miles of Cheviot
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 12:28pm
56 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1276 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
107 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mount Adams
1121 Wareham Dr
1121 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc! - Property Id: 308967 Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3466 Wabash Ave
3466 Wabash Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1142 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR 1BA home in Evanston - Immaculate home in desirable Evanston, completely renovated and ready for move-in. Situated between Duck Creek and Crane.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Carthage
228 West 70th Street,
228 West 70th Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1244 sqft
228 West 70th Street, Available 07/10/20 228 West 70th St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** We have a beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in Cincinnati that is almost ready for your move in! This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, a
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5884 Island Dr
5884 Island Drive, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
Looking for your next HOME? Look no further! - Property Id: 286481 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
