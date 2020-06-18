4686 Driftwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit. Rent is $1,400 per month plus utilities. For more information or to schedule a viewing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you.



(RLNE2374437)