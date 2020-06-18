All apartments in Austintown
Austintown, OH
4686 Driftwood Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4686 Driftwood Lane

4686 Driftwood Lane · No Longer Available
Austintown
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4686 Driftwood Lane, Austintown, OH 44515
Trophy Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit. Rent is $1,400 per month plus utilities. For more information or to schedule a viewing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you.

(RLNE2374437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4686 Driftwood Lane have any available units?
4686 Driftwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austintown, OH.
What amenities does 4686 Driftwood Lane have?
Some of 4686 Driftwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4686 Driftwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4686 Driftwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4686 Driftwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4686 Driftwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4686 Driftwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4686 Driftwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 4686 Driftwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4686 Driftwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4686 Driftwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4686 Driftwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4686 Driftwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4686 Driftwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4686 Driftwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4686 Driftwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4686 Driftwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4686 Driftwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
