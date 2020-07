Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Close to it all but nestled amongst the trees, this ultra cool 1 bedroom + loft (potential 2nd bed) open floor plan concept with soaring vaulted ceilings in great room, open to eat in kitchen with all appliances, first floor large bedroom on main floor + laundry with stackable washer & dryer and covered carport. Call today...