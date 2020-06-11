Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Athens, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L
3 Cardinal Ln, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
603 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments at Andover Court are perfect for a couple, grad students, or professionals! Conveniently located right off US-32, these apartments feel as though they are located in a

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1 Pomeroy Rd - Unit B1
1 Pomeroy Road, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
$475
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms This unit is beautiful and well-maintained. Perfect for an undergraduate/graduate duo or young professional(s).

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
385 Richland Ave
385 Richland Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1040 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is located close to campus & surrounding businesses; It features a front and back patio with a large back yard, washer/dryer/dishwasher, big screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, and

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
78 E State St - Unit A
78 East State Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms Uptown apartments, large living room, washer/dryer beautiful oak trim, off street parking available, and a great front porch! ** THIS CAN BE LEASED AS A 6 BEDROOM HOUSE** Please contact us for additional

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
186 W Washington St
186 West Washington Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
890 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Person x 3 Bedrooms This recently updated house is conveniently located on the West side of town and is very close to uptown & campus.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
9 W State St - Unit 1
9 West State Street, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1166 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This 3-bedroom apartments is roomy! It's located in a great location uptown (above Souvlaki's)! It has a large front balcony overlooking the street as well as a back balcony.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
14 First St
14 1st Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
884 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This West side house is located within walking distance to uptown and is nestled in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
127 W State St
127 West State Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$500
2028 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
116 Grosvenor St
116 Grosvenor Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$525
1248 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This rental is in an awesome location! It sits on a quiet street and is vert close to uptown! The house features 2 full bathrooms, hardwood flooring, large bedrooms, a great front porch and back deck, a

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
71 S May Ave
71 South May Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1176 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This spacious house is located on the East side of town and features a huge backyard, beautiful oak trim cabinets, ceramic-tiled floor in the kitchen and entryway, dishwasher, new carpet, a nice front porch

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
85 N Lancaster St
85 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1528 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This beautiful, classic Athens house is just a quick walk to campus and uptown and features a 1 1/2 baths, central air/heat, plenty of free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer, and an amazing

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
65 Franklin Ave
65 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$500
1760 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
15 S High St - Unit A
15 South High Street, Athens, OH
7 Bedrooms
$550
2269 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 7 Bedrooms This 7 bedroom apartment is two floors and features a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, hardwood flooring, a nice front porch, on-site laundry facility, new dishwasher, and a huge

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
115 N Lancaster St
115 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$435
1444 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms This huge, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of students! It is located within walking distance to Ohio University campus & Court Street and has tons of great amenities.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
45 Mound St
45 Mound Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1092 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This cozy 3-bedroom house is just a short walk from campus and uptown. Amenities include a washer and dryer, a large yard, and a spacious front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
48 Moore St
48 Moore Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1336 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This large, well-maintained 3-bedroom house is located off West Union and features free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, new carpet, washer/dryer, a balcony off one of the bedrooms, and an extra storage

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
103 Franklin Ave
103 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$450
997 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is in a great location – close to uptown! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, large kitchen including a dishwasher, and a great front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
14 Central Ave
14 Central Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$450
950 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This Westside house features a newly renovated kitchen with a built-in microwave.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
57 Franklin Ave - Unit A
57 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1000 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This apartment is very close to campus and uptown. It features a nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included) and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
98 Hudson Avenue - 2
98 Hudson Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
9 Cardinal Ln - Unit 9A
9 Cardinal Lane, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
576 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments at Andover Court are perfect for a couple, grad students, or professionals! Conveniently located right off US-32, these apartments feel as though they are located in a

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
47 First Street
47 1st Street, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$500
1933 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
37 Walker Street
37 Walker, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$500
1933 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
96 Hudson Avenue - 1
96 Hudson Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Athens, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Athens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

