apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Athens, OH with washer-dryer
1 Pomeroy Rd - Unit B1
1 Pomeroy Road, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
$475
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms This unit is beautiful and well-maintained. Perfect for an undergraduate/graduate duo or young professional(s).
385 Richland Ave
385 Richland Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1040 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is located close to campus & surrounding businesses; It features a front and back patio with a large back yard, washer/dryer/dishwasher, big screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, and
78 E State St - Unit A
78 East State Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms Uptown apartments, large living room, washer/dryer beautiful oak trim, off street parking available, and a great front porch! ** THIS CAN BE LEASED AS A 6 BEDROOM HOUSE** Please contact us for additional
186 W Washington St
186 West Washington Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
890 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Person x 3 Bedrooms This recently updated house is conveniently located on the West side of town and is very close to uptown & campus.
92 W Union St - Unit A
92 West Union Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1070 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This popular, well-maintained 3 bedroom apartment is just a block from Court St and features 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, central air/central heat, wrap-around bar area at kitchen, and 2 FREE parking
120 N Congress St
120 North Congress Street, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$525
1552 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This spacious 4 bedroom house is in a great location and is super close to uptown! Features 2 full baths, a large living room and bar room, bonus room, washer/dryer, large yard, and FREE off-street parking.
14 First St
14 1st Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
884 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This West side house is located within walking distance to uptown and is nestled in a quiet neighborhood.
127 W State St
127 West State Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$500
2028 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus.
116 Grosvenor St
116 Grosvenor Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$525
1248 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This rental is in an awesome location! It sits on a quiet street and is vert close to uptown! The house features 2 full bathrooms, hardwood flooring, large bedrooms, a great front porch and back deck, a
71 S May Ave
71 South May Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1176 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This spacious house is located on the East side of town and features a huge backyard, beautiful oak trim cabinets, ceramic-tiled floor in the kitchen and entryway, dishwasher, new carpet, a nice front porch
85 N Lancaster St
85 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1528 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This beautiful, classic Athens house is just a quick walk to campus and uptown and features a 1 1/2 baths, central air/heat, plenty of free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer, and an amazing
65 Franklin Ave
65 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$500
1760 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens.
40 E State St - Unit A
40 E State St, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$600
1347 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This awesome two-story apartment features hardwood flooring, a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher, and a
45 Mound St
45 Mound Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1092 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This cozy 3-bedroom house is just a short walk from campus and uptown. Amenities include a washer and dryer, a large yard, and a spacious front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
48 Moore St
48 Moore Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1336 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This large, well-maintained 3-bedroom house is located off West Union and features free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, new carpet, washer/dryer, a balcony off one of the bedrooms, and an extra storage
14 Central Ave
14 Central Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$450
950 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This Westside house features a newly renovated kitchen with a built-in microwave.
57 Franklin Ave - Unit A
57 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1000 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This apartment is very close to campus and uptown. It features a nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included) and spacious bedrooms.
98 Hudson Avenue - 2
98 Hudson Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.
47 First Street
47 1st Street, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$500
1933 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,
37 Walker Street - Unit A
37 Walker, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$500
1933 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,
96 Hudson Avenue - 1
96 Hudson Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.
