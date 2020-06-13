/
184 Apartments for rent in Greendale, WI📍
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Results within 5 miles of Greendale
6 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
75 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Six Points
5 Units Available
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,063
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1642 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
20 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$986
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
President Heights
15 Units Available
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$788
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
5 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
13 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$881
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
950 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
3 Units Available
Village Garden
10701 West Grange Avenue, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village Garden in Hales Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Town of Lake
3 Units Available
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$795
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
McGeoch Meadows
1 Unit Available
2268 S 57th St
2268 South 57th Street, West Allis, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
792 sqft
2268 S 57th St Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View Agust 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will
1 Unit Available
6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03
6995 South Riverwood Boulevard, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1269 sqft
6995-A03 - Property Id: 200565 Awesome ground floor condo move in ready!!! New bamboo flooring and new updated light fixtures! Picture perfect unit overlooking fountains and meadow like setting.
Six Points
1 Unit Available
5818 W. Washington St. Lower
5818 West Washington Street, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Unit Lower Available 07/01/20 5818 - Property Id: 298019 NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS/FORECLOSURES. MUST MAKE AT LEAST $2,550 PER MONTH. NO EXCEPTIONS. Approximately 900 sq. ft.
Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
6313 W Lincoln Ave
6313 West Lincoln Avenue, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
600 sqft
Come check out this cozy affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit, located in an excellent area. The property is located near many amenities, such as restaurants, schools, shopping, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
1661 S 115th Ct
1661 S 115th Ct, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Our beautiful two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments feature stoves and refrigerators, off-street parking, laundry in the basement, and your own private storage area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Greendale, the median rent is $655 for a studio, $797 for a 1-bedroom, $987 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,244 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greendale, check out our monthly Greendale Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Greendale area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greendale from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.
