2 Apartments For Rent Near Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Sahlman West
1741 Sahlman Ave, Cloquet, MN
1 Bedroom
$740
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Townhomes and apartments, close to downtown Cloquet's bars and restaurants. Air conditioning and carpets. Basketball court, bike storage, playground and laundry facilities. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 Unit Available
801 Spruce St
801 Spruce Street, Cloquet, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1248 sqft
801 Spruce St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Cloquet House For Rent - 2+ bedroom house with huge garage on a quiet street. Newer flooring and paint throughout most of the house. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

