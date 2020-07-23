Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Yaphank, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yaphank renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
125 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
4 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,280
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1319 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
157 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,393
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1247 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,545
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
City Guide for Yaphank, NY

Yaphank, New York, is the home of the historic Suffolk County Almshouse Barn, an historic hay and livestock barn built in 1871. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so throw on your cowboy boots and go check out this town gem!

Yaphank, NY, is a hamlet/census designated place in Suffolk County located on Long Island, about an hour from New York City. It has a population of 5,945 as of the 2010 census, and is close to Interstate 495, making it easy to access many other communities. Like many a U.S. city, Yaphank got its start from settlers and mills. Captain Robert Robertson, an early settler, constructed a mill in 1739, and the community began to form. More mills came along, placed on the Carmans River, which runs right through the heart of town. In fact, the town was first named Millville. As fun as that is to say, there were some 13 other towns with the same name in the state of New York in 1846 when the first post office opened. In an effort to be a little more original and not confuse people, the town adopted the Native American word for "bank of the river," and the town became known as Yaphank. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Yaphank, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yaphank renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

