10 Apartments for rent in Yaphank, NY with gyms
Yaphank, New York, is the home of the historic Suffolk County Almshouse Barn, an historic hay and livestock barn built in 1871. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so throw on your cowboy boots and go check out this town gem!
Yaphank, NY, is a hamlet/census designated place in Suffolk County located on Long Island, about an hour from New York City. It has a population of 5,945 as of the 2010 census, and is close to Interstate 495, making it easy to access many other communities. Like many a U.S. city, Yaphank got its start from settlers and mills. Captain Robert Robertson, an early settler, constructed a mill in 1739, and the community began to form. More mills came along, placed on the Carmans River, which runs right through the heart of town. In fact, the town was first named Millville. As fun as that is to say, there were some 13 other towns with the same name in the state of New York in 1846 when the first post office opened. In an effort to be a little more original and not confuse people, the town adopted the Native American word for "bank of the river," and the town became known as Yaphank. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yaphank renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.