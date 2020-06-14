11 Apartments for rent in West Islip, NY with garage
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 15
"I'm fine just where I am /I'm fine, just let me be / You're fine just where you are / You're fine." (- Gasoline Heart, "Long Island")
You will be fine where you are, in West Islip, on the South Shore of Long Island. If you love living near the water, then you will love the combination of big city life and the pleasures of resort-like neighborhoods. Located in Suffolk County, New York, West Islip is actually a hamlet. Which is not a tragedy in itself, but instead a census-designated place, rather than an official city. But for all intents and purposes, this area is as big and as bustling with energy and activity as any other big city. Not really surprising, this _is _New York, after all. The weather in this community is very warm during the summer, with a noticeable drop in temperature during the winter months. See more
West Islip apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.