11 Apartments for rent in West Islip, NY with garage

"I'm fine just where I am /I'm fine, just let me be / You're fine just where you are / You're fine." (- Gasoline Heart, "Long Island")

You will be fine where you are, in West Islip, on the South Shore of Long Island. If you love living near the water, then you will love the combination of big city life and the pleasures of resort-like neighborhoods. Located in Suffolk County, New York, West Islip is actually a hamlet. Which is not a tragedy in itself, but instead a census-designated place, rather than an official city. But for all intents and purposes, this area is as big and as bustling with energy and activity as any other big city. Not really surprising, this _is _New York, after all. The weather in this community is very warm during the summer, with a noticeable drop in temperature during the winter months.