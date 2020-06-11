/
/
west end
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM
19 Apartments for rent in West End, NY📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A
4349 State Highway 7, West End, NY
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Renovated apartment for rent - everything new - flooring, kitchen, bathroom, cabinets, carpet, paint etc. Located in a nice quiet community under new management/ownership. Immediate move in available. Agent discloses interest in property.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6 Country club Road
6 Country Club Road, West End, NY
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Professional office space includes 1 Treatment room /or office - and a common reception area & waiting room . Beautiful newly renovated move in' ready. Flanked by successful professional offices . Parking on site .
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
387 Chestnut Street
387 Chestnut Street, West End, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new apartment in convenient West End Oneonta! This ground floor 3 bedroom is a winner!Yard space, off street parking, and an ALL NEW INTERIOR complete top to bottom- with conveniences all around you: pharmacy, restaurants, bank all less than
Results within 5 miles of West End
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
54 Spruce Street
54 Spruce St, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Nice, conveniently located, second floor, 3 bedroom apartment. Furnished (or unfurnished). Walking distance to downtown, parks, convenience stores. Off street parking. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises. Lease.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6 Market St - B-5
6 Market St, Oneonta, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Great 2BR unit on the main floor. Open floorplan with tons of natural light. Includes all utilities, Free WiFi, laundry on site, parking available.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
7-9 Weidman - 5
7-9 Weidman Place, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now leasing 2020-2021 5BR Student Apartment. Rent is $3600/semester/person. ALL Utilities included and Free WiFi. Flat screen TV included with apartment. Laundry and plentiful off-street parking available on site.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 West St - 1
11 West St, Oneonta, NY
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
3000 sqft
Come check out this very nice 8 Bedroom house available for the 2020-2021 school year! Beautiful fully furnished house with WIFI, Cable, Beds and everything you need.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
54 East St
54 East Street, Oneonta, NY
5 Bedrooms
$500
2300 sqft
Large 5BR Student rental available forSummer ONLY for 2020, from June 1st- August 15th. There is nothing better than having an entire house to yourself.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
28 Franklin St
28 Franklin Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
NEW LISTING!!! Spacious 3 BR whole HOUSE located just off West St. Why rent an apartment when you can have a house to yourself?? Laundry room in the house = FREE LAUNDRY. Large living room with separate dining room. Full kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
52 West Street
52 West Street, Oneonta, NY
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
Second Story apartment on the corner of West and Center Street, at the bottom of Hartwick college. Short walk to colleges and downtown Oneonta. Off-street parking for one vehicle. Heat, electric, and water included in price. 12 month lease.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1656 State Highway 205
1656 New York Highway 205, Otsego County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Welcome to Cherry Brook Estates! Conveniently located on Rt 205 minutes from Oneonta and Cooperstown.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
31 Main Street
31 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
Studio
$450
375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal, street-level 200 SqFt professional office with its own private waiting room is availablein a well kept, modern, multi-tenant office building with off street parking in downtown Oneonta. Monthly rent includes heat, central air, and electric.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
377 Main Street
377 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
Studio
$4,500
2400 sqft
Solid opportunity to lease former franchise restaurant in the heart of the City of Oneonta.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
84 FORD
84 Ford Avenue, Oneonta, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apartment, off street parking .There is a back deck for enjoying the outdoors or having a couple of friends over.Small dog possible .***** Application, credit report references and $40.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
21 High Street
21 High Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1428 sqft
Enjoy living right next to downtown in your own three bedroom one and a half bath home. Home features two living rooms downstairs and large bedrooms upstairs. The kitchens and baths are all recently updated.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2395 Grange Hall Road
2395 Grange Hall Road, Delaware County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1119 sqft
Totally renovated farmhouse. Nice sized rooms, 3 beds, 2 baths. Laundry hook ups in large mudroom. New spacious front deck, great lawn. Rental application and current credit report required.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5381 State Highway 7
5381 Main Street, Otsego County, NY
Studio
$2,700
2700 sqft
PLENTY OF PARKING AVAILABLE! Front of building parking for 5-6 cars, and rear of building has room for 10-12 more vehicles. Owner will remove all storage in rear if tenant needs additional parking in back.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
107 Elm Street
107 Elm Street, Oneonta, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom apartment with off street parking is available June 1st. Rent is $825/month. New paint, kitchen, and flooring throughout the apartment. Unit has it's own washer and dryer. Rent includes trash removal.
Results within 10 miles of West End
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
846 Southside Drive
846 Southside Drive, Delaware County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
One of a kind country rental, comes with access to 77 acres of property, and 3 ponds. Enjoy the peace and quiet while remaining only 5 minutes to downtown Oneonta! Rent includes cable, internet, and two large screen tv's.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West End rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,160.
Some of the colleges located in the West End area include SUNY Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.