Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY with garage

Webster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Results within 1 mile of Webster

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
646 Basket Road
646 Basket Road, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
780 sqft
2nd floor apartment is clean & secure 1 bedroom. Newer appliances. Fenced in area for a dog. 1/2 of 2 car garage included. Great, quiet location.
Results within 5 miles of Webster

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
379 Lenora Lane
379 Lenora Lane, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Well maintained home on quiet street with neutral colors. Both large bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and large closet space. Skylight in full bath floods room with natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16 Thomas Maria Circle
16 Thomas Maria Circle, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3331 sqft
WELCOME to 16 THOMAS MARIA CIRCLE! THIS 3300 SQUARE FOOT HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT, & IN GROUND GUNITE POOL SITUATED ON 2.73 ACRES.

1 of 19

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1506 #1 Empire Blvd
1506 Lake Road, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2860 sqft
Total rent is $1250 a month, 2 Car Garage is available for an additional $250 a month. Landlord pays electric, water, Lawn mowing and snowplowing. Tenant responsible for gas. Seller desires tenant for a 1 year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
116 Ferris St
116 Ferris Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
183 Colonial Road
183 Colonial Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2858 sqft
GREAT RENTAL IN NORTH WINTON VILLAGE, QUIET STREET, 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1 BAY GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE MUST BE QUALIFIED BY LANDLORD CREDIT & BACKGROUND WILL BE COMPLETED PRIOR

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
City Guide for Webster, NY

One of the few places in the United States to have a village within a town, Webster is a popular city in upstate New York.

Named after the prominent Massachusetts senator, Daniel Webster, Webster is a village in Monroe County, New York, with an estimated population of 6,000. Webster is a unique city as it is both a town and village. The town has a significantly higher population; however, the village is in the center of Webster and is the heart of the city. Although the population in Webster, NY may seem low, it does not mean that the village is not a thriving and popular metropolis. The year 2013 saw the completion of a brand new shopping center, complete with a high-end steakhouse, that should continue to drive the economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Webster, NY

Webster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

