Warwick, NY
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Avenue

45 Colonial Ave · (845) 629-3754
Location

45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY 10990

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage. Stepping inside you'll find a generous size kitchen that flows openly to the dining and living areas. You'll notice the hardwood floors throughout the home along with many ornate details. The second floor provides 3 bedrooms and full bath with claw foot tub. On the third floor of the home you will find additional space for an office, storage or additional living area. The lower level provides ample storage and laundry room. All of this within steps of shops, restaurants, library, school and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Colonial Avenue have any available units?
45 Colonial Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Colonial Avenue have?
Some of 45 Colonial Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Colonial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Colonial Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Colonial Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 45 Colonial Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warwick.
Does 45 Colonial Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45 Colonial Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45 Colonial Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Colonial Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Colonial Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Colonial Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Colonial Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Colonial Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Colonial Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Colonial Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Colonial Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Colonial Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
