45 Colonial Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage. Stepping inside you'll find a generous size kitchen that flows openly to the dining and living areas. You'll notice the hardwood floors throughout the home along with many ornate details. The second floor provides 3 bedrooms and full bath with claw foot tub. On the third floor of the home you will find additional space for an office, storage or additional living area. The lower level provides ample storage and laundry room. All of this within steps of shops, restaurants, library, school and parks.