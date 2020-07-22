Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Wappingers Falls, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wappingers Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

Brinckerhoff
8 Addison Road
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in private residence, fully furnished, Furnishings can be removed if requested. Minutes from Route 9. Owner pays all utilities. No pets/no smoking.

9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.

Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.

19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.

Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.

23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.

Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.

10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.

Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.

162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.
Results within 10 miles of Wappingers Falls
Verified

College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.

14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

163 Highland Road
163 Highland Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1134 sqft
Welcome to your charming cottage in the private community of Lake Valhalla. This two bedroom, one bath rental is surrounded by nature and has access to the private lake and clay tennis court.

558 Main Street
558 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,100
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in newly renovated building. All new appliances, Ductless heating and air conditioning. Close to shops, parks, schools and public transportation. Limited off street parking available for $50 monthly fee.

12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.

Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.

Beacon
7 Bridge
7 Bridge Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
Cottage is perched on a cliff overlooking acres of open space and Fishkill Creek. Located within minutes of Beacon's bustling Main Street and Metro North railroad,, this romantic one bedroom cottage feels a world away.

2501 Sylvan Loop
2501 Sylvan Loop, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3933 sqft
Located minutes from the city of Beacon and the Beacon train station, this unique Saratoga model townhome in Overlook Pointe. This unit is one of the few models that have a two car garage. Three levels of living included in this spacious floor plan.

Newburgh
44 Liberty Street
44 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Totally renovated! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Second floor unit. Tenant to pay Central Hudson for gas and electric. Walk to all the Liberty Street restaurants. Very cool very hip!!

Beacon
7 Creek Drive - 402
7 Creek Dr, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
907 sqft
Sunny corner apartment available for rent. -Dogs and cats are welcome! 2 pet maximum, please. -1 Bedroom + 1 Office / Guest Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. -High ceilings (9').

28 SUNSTONE DR
28 Sunstone Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1455 sqft
Completely renovated, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome available August 5th. Over-sized living room, and dining area which opens to private patio overlooking lovely maintained grounds.

Beacon
123 ROMBOUT AVE.
123 Rombout Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
1600 sqft
These newly built 1,600 sq luxury NYC loft style apartments located in downtown Beacon feature European kitchens, stainless appliances, soaring 24 ft ceilings. Second floor loft area can be used as 2nd bedroom or office & has its own full bath.

Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wappingers Falls, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wappingers Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

