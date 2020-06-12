Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

4 Apartments for rent in Walton, NY

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
64 Mead St A
64 Mead St, Walton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$749
$749 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296558 64 Mead Street, Walton, NY 13856 4 beds 2 bath 1470 sq ft Lot size 0.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
146 Delaware Street
146 Delaware Street, Walton, NY
Studio
$975
1600 sqft
Owner will give qualified tenants two free months of rent!!! &nbsp;A. wonderful corner&nbsp;location and an amazing old historical building to build your business.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
144 Delaware Street
144 Delaware Street, Walton, NY
Studio
$675
1400 sqft
Two months of free rent for a qualified tenant. A wonderful location and an amazing old historical building to build your business. Hardwood floors, large display windows, and lots of beautiful architectural features of the early 1900's.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6 Franklin Road
6 Franklin Road, Walton, NY
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
6 Rooms , 1 bathroom2 identical front rooms - 1 examination room - 1 open room'WILL BUILD TO SUIT !!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Walton?
The average rent price for Walton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.
What cities do people live in to commute to Walton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Walton from include Binghamton, Monticello, Liberty, and Oneonta.

