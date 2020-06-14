Apartment List
/
NY
/
victor
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Victor, NY with garage

Victor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Victor

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2654 Whalen Road
2654 Whalen Road, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2628 sqft
If you are concerned about our the world and our ecosystem this is the home for you. Built by Earth Sheltered Technologies, Inc. Featuring Solar and windmill power. Your backup system is rated to give you power for over a month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2360 Pond Road
2360 Pond Road, Ontario County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
VERY NICE 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Unit above Garage.....LARGE eatin Kitchen with Fridg and Stove. Laundry/Storage Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.... Freshly Painted, newer carpet... QUITE Living!!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6451 Forest Glen
6451 Forest Glen, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 1.5.
Results within 10 miles of Victor
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1431 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1080 Mile Square Road
1080 Mile Square Road, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
2 bedroom carriage house apartment with the use of 2 bays of the garage. Outside deck on second floor. All appliances including Washer and Dryer on site. Very private. Honeoye Falls Lima Schools. Immediate possession.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Victor, NY

Victor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Victor 2 BedroomsVictor 3 BedroomsVictor Apartments with Balcony
Victor Apartments with GarageVictor Apartments with Parking
Victor Dog Friendly ApartmentsVictor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport