66 Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY with pool

Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
211-05 75th Avenue
211-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
123 Cayuga
123 Cayuga Avenue, Atlantic Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Magnificent home in the heart of Atlantic Beach. Brand new renovation from top to bottom. State of the art kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Central District
220 W Broadway
220 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fabulous, Redone Unit w/ Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. New Vinyl Floors, 2 New Bathrooms, 3 Large Walk In Closets, New Heat & A/C. Beautiful Ocean View. Parking Spot Included. Light & Bright!
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
213-02 73rd Avenue
213-02 73rd Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Sunny Apartment in Windsor Park, 2 Large Bedrooms With Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Beautiful Washed Wood Oak Cabinets & Modern Appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway #7Q
100 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$10,000
900 sqft
Newly renovated penthouse duplex with 2 OceanViews and 1.5Bath!! Blocks from train and right on the Boardwalk/Beach. Large IG pool/gym/party rm. Concierge. Parking. Pet at Landlords Discretion. Flexible move in/move out dates, 4-6wks.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
1347 Park Street
1347 Park Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Absolutely Magnificent Summer Rental From August 1st - 30th!!!!! Custom Stone Beach Home On Stunning Large Property In the Atlantic Beach Estates. This 5 Bedroom 3.
Results within 10 miles of Valley Stream
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
150-38 Union Turnpike
150-38 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury PH 1Br apt with 24Hr Doorman, Balcony. Lg BR, LG LR and Landry room on same floor. Indoor Garage two levels. No Waiting List. In-ground seasonal Pool. Great Location. Easy community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Rego Park
61-45 98th Street
61-45 98th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
No Board Approval, No Application Fee, Immediate move in this beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a balcony apartment in a luxurious Park City Estates complex located in the heart of Rego Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Sun drenched alcove studio converted to a Jr-1Bedroom Featuring an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautifully renovated bath. Enjoy breath taking views of Lower Manhattan and Forest HIlls Gardens. This home is offered furnished.
