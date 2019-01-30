All apartments in Utica
Find more places like Kennedy Plaza Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Utica, NY
/
Kennedy Plaza Apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

Kennedy Plaza Apartments

2 Kennedy Plz · (315) 724-2188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Kennedy Plz, Utica, NY 13502
West Utica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Are you looking for a beautiful place to live with a wonderful and friendly atmosphere? Kennedy Plaza apartments offer newly renovated Studio, 1, & 2 bedroom apartments! All 3 buildings have fully remodeled units with brand new appliances and vinyl flooring! Energy-efficient windows help keep your (included) heat in your apartment during the cold months! Did we mention heat, hot water AND electricity are included in your rent?

Each apartment comes with a personal balcony which allows for beautiful views of Downtown Utica during the day and especially at night if youre living in the tower. Our spacious community room allows for residents to interact or conduct activities. Our office managers are very helpful with the application and moving process to make your transition as easy as possible. The 24-hour, on-call maintenance staff is professionally trained to keep your home safe and secure.

Featuring:
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
Newly remodel
Energy Star Appliances
Brand new cabinets
Remodeled bathrooms
Walk-in closet
Large bedroom closets
Balcony overlooking downtown Utica
Off-street parking
Laundry on site
Located along the bus route
Community room
Pet friendly

Income limits apply
We accept Section 8 vouchers
Equal Opportunity Housing Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE660674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kennedy Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Kennedy Plaza Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Utica, NY.
What amenities does Kennedy Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Kennedy Plaza Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kennedy Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kennedy Plaza Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kennedy Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kennedy Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kennedy Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kennedy Plaza Apartments does offer parking.
Does Kennedy Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kennedy Plaza Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kennedy Plaza Apartments have a pool?
No, Kennedy Plaza Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kennedy Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kennedy Plaza Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kennedy Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Kennedy Plaza Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kennedy Plaza Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Kennedy Plaza Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Kennedy Plaza Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerfield Place
1 Patriot Circle
Utica, NY 12065

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rome, NY
Oneonta, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Polytechnic Institute
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity