Are you looking for a beautiful place to live with a wonderful and friendly atmosphere? Kennedy Plaza apartments offer newly renovated Studio, 1, & 2 bedroom apartments! All 3 buildings have fully remodeled units with brand new appliances and vinyl flooring! Energy-efficient windows help keep your (included) heat in your apartment during the cold months! Did we mention heat, hot water AND electricity are included in your rent?



Each apartment comes with a personal balcony which allows for beautiful views of Downtown Utica during the day and especially at night if youre living in the tower. Our spacious community room allows for residents to interact or conduct activities. Our office managers are very helpful with the application and moving process to make your transition as easy as possible. The 24-hour, on-call maintenance staff is professionally trained to keep your home safe and secure.



Featuring:

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

Newly remodel

Energy Star Appliances

Brand new cabinets

Remodeled bathrooms

Walk-in closet

Large bedroom closets

Balcony overlooking downtown Utica

Off-street parking

Laundry on site

Located along the bus route

Community room

Pet friendly



Income limits apply

We accept Section 8 vouchers

Equal Opportunity Housing Accepts Section 8.



