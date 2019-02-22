All apartments in Utica
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1804 Storrs Ave

1804 Storrs Avenue · (803) 567-5456
Location

1804 Storrs Avenue, Utica, NY 13501
South Utica

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1633 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Bright Home near Parkway - Utilities included - Property Id: 296455

Do you appreciate technology, history, high standards in design, and location?
If you do, come take a look at this beautiful 1930's house that's been transformed into a "smarter" home. It has been cared for meticulously with attention to detail as of utmost importance.

Considerations: High-quality kitchen, Pro Series appliances, gas stove, quartz countertops, Nest locks, Nest temp control, central A/C, high ceilings, 1930's features (built-in cabinets, built-in bookshelves, fireplace, original refinished hardwood floors, etc.) high efficiency LED lighting, picnic table, storage shed, and negotiable furnishings

Location: 500 ft from the parkway park, 800 meters from grocery shopping, gas, restaurants, cafes, etc. Within 3 miles from Utica College, St. Lukes, St. Elizabeths, co-working spaces, and MVCC.

NOTE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED for a total of $2500/ mo
Plus, the owner has prepared a "concierge" document & Google Map w/ local recommendations (from babysitters to best fishing spots)
Property Id 296455

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

