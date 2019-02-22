1804 Storrs Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning concierge

Available 09/01/20 Bright Home near Parkway - Utilities included - Property Id: 296455



Do you appreciate technology, history, high standards in design, and location?

If you do, come take a look at this beautiful 1930's house that's been transformed into a "smarter" home. It has been cared for meticulously with attention to detail as of utmost importance.



Considerations: High-quality kitchen, Pro Series appliances, gas stove, quartz countertops, Nest locks, Nest temp control, central A/C, high ceilings, 1930's features (built-in cabinets, built-in bookshelves, fireplace, original refinished hardwood floors, etc.) high efficiency LED lighting, picnic table, storage shed, and negotiable furnishings



Location: 500 ft from the parkway park, 800 meters from grocery shopping, gas, restaurants, cafes, etc. Within 3 miles from Utica College, St. Lukes, St. Elizabeths, co-working spaces, and MVCC.



NOTE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED for a total of $2500/ mo

Plus, the owner has prepared a "concierge" document & Google Map w/ local recommendations (from babysitters to best fishing spots)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296455

Property Id 296455



No Pets Allowed



