1 Patriot Circle

Amenities
Luxurious, maintenance free, family-friendly living at it's finest! Each unit boasts high-end finishes; modern kitchens with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, spa-inspired bathrooms, & private entry garage. Community amenities include an upscale clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, fully-equipped conference room, and a heated pool adjacent to an open-air pergola lounge w/ fire-pits & BBQ area! Pets are welcome so bring Fido & Tigger... there's even a community park & dog area! This community is tranquilly located @ the edge of the City but is only minutes away from shopping centers, I-90, Rt12, Rt49, and Utica's growing Downtown, theater, & brewery districts! There truly is NOTHING in the area that compares to the greatness of Deerfield Place!