Utica, NY
1 Patriot Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

1 Patriot Circle

1 Patriot Cir · (315) 853-3535
Location

1 Patriot Cir, Utica, NY 13502
North Utica

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Liberty · Avail. now

$1,810

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxurious, maintenance free, family-friendly living at it's finest! Each unit boasts high-end finishes; modern kitchens with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, spa-inspired bathrooms, & private entry garage. Community amenities include an upscale clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, fully-equipped conference room, and a heated pool adjacent to an open-air pergola lounge w/ fire-pits & BBQ area! Pets are welcome so bring Fido & Tigger... there's even a community park & dog area! This community is tranquilly located @ the edge of the City but is only minutes away from shopping centers, I-90, Rt12, Rt49, and Utica's growing Downtown, theater, & brewery districts! There truly is NOTHING in the area that compares to the greatness of Deerfield Place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Patriot Circle have any available units?
1 Patriot Circle has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Patriot Circle have?
Some of 1 Patriot Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Patriot Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1 Patriot Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Patriot Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Patriot Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1 Patriot Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1 Patriot Circle does offer parking.
Does 1 Patriot Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Patriot Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Patriot Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1 Patriot Circle has a pool.
Does 1 Patriot Circle have accessible units?
No, 1 Patriot Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Patriot Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Patriot Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Patriot Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Patriot Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
