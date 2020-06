Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3Br Home Natural woodwork - This 3br 1b home has been well cared for and is in a quiet neighborhood. There is garage for additional storage and the basement is dry. Off street parking and a wonderful large full from porch.



- Advertised as a 1 year lease (Other Options available)

- Security Deposit = 1 Months rent

- We Do Accept all forms of Assistance ( Equal Housing provider)

- Utilities are not included unless specifically stated

- Applications , background checks are a necessity

- All units are listed as AVAILABLE NOW unless otherwise stated

- Additional info & Application to be completed @ www.607Landlord.com



(RLNE4218529)