3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sloatsburg, NY
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
152 Orange Turnpike
152 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
LOOK NO FURTHER FOR BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER RAMAPO-SUFFERN SCHOOL DISTRICT, THIS SEMI-ATTACHED HOME OFFERS LIVING SPACE ON MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, PLUS ADDITIONAL LARGE
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4 Rockhill Drive
4 Rockhill Drive, Sloatsburg, NY
For Rent or Sale- ml#5047590-Location-Location! Quiet culdesac just steps to village pool and 2 blocks from the heart of town with train and bus.
Results within 5 miles of Sloatsburg
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
136 6th Street
136 Sixth Street, Hillburn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WHITE WOOD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORS, NEW LED LIGHTING. LOVELY DECOR AND LOTS OF SPACE ON SIDE STREET. COVERED FRONT PORCH TO SIP YOUR MORNING COFFEE. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
Calling all privacy seekers.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
707 Route 17
707 Route 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
TUXEDO! Bright and sunny second floor apartment with three bedroomS and easy access to public transportation. Located at the northern end of Tuxedo on pretty property with plenty of room for parking plus nice outdoor area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2292 OAKHAM CT
2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate
19 Interstate St, Suffern, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
1 of 24
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2386 Quill Ct
2386 Quill Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1672 sqft
Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath.
Results within 10 miles of Sloatsburg
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
50 S Airmont Road
50 South Airmont Road, Airmont, NY
Situated on 1.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Monroe
1 Unit Available
27 Marc Terrace
27 Marc Terrace, Monroe, NY
This 5 Bedroom 3 Full Baths home has been beautifully updated and is ready to move in. So much extra airy living space makes it a great fit for family gatherings and the like.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
116 Williams Avenue
116 East Williams Avenue, Hillcrest, NY
If you need lots of SPACE this is your PLACE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 1 half bath, 2 kitchens, living room, family room, den, office, sun room and more! Huge Living room with lots of natural sunlight. Walk in closets.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11 Secor Court
11 Secor Court, Pomona, NY
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
83 Talbot Road
83 Talbot Rd, Orange County, NY
As you drive up through the decorative slide gates onto the belgium block driveway you'll see the beautifully landscaped grounds and view the massive brick home with tennis court, in-ground pool with brick cabana.
