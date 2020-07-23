/
/
skaneateles
10 Apartments for rent in Skaneateles, NY📍
63 Jordan Street
63 Jordan Street, Skaneateles, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is located in the heart of the village. Real walk to the schools, parks, restaurants and shops.
43 Leitch Avenue
43 Leitch Avenue, Skaneateles, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1732 sqft
Furnished village rental close to both schools and downtown. Please note rental is through June 30th. Landlord uses property for month of July. It is possible to move back in on August 1st. Landlord pays for internet & cable.
21 Fennell Apt 204 Street
21 Fennell Street, Skaneateles, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Wonderful Village Location behind Kinney Drugs. Built in 2014 with all amenities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms.
731 Franklin Street
731 Franklin Street, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
Lovely ranch close to Skaneateles village available for year around rental.
1485 Genesee Street East
1485 East Genesee Street, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
Four bedroom Colonial located a little over a mile from the village of Skaneateles. Great layout with a large sunny country kitchen, formal dining room, spacious living room and first floor master suite, including laundry hookup.
Camillus
26 W Genesee St
26 West Genesee Street, Camillus, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
A spacious single family home - This 4/5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home is located in the heart of Baldwinsville.
110 East Main Street
110 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2187 sqft
Gorgeous rental property available from mid October through May 2021. Offers a wide open floor plan with and adjoined kitchen and great room. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a full basement for storage.
36 Twisting Lane
36 Twisting Lane, Cayuga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1864 sqft
Don't miss this crisp, clean, updated offering. Imagine the perfect ranch nestled in fruit trees with total privacy. Features an in ground pool, two brick full wall fireplaces, three full, spacious, baths. Potential for a sprawling in-law apartment.
1870 West Lake Road
1870 West Lake Road, Onondaga County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL RATE IS $6,500.00 from June 21st to August 31st. MONTHLY RENTAL RATE IS $25,000.00 beginning June 21st. The property is absolutely ideal for an amazing family reunion or getaway. Come build memories that will last a life time.
Camillus
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.
39 William Street
39 William Street, Auburn, NY
Studio
$1,650
1288 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 39 William Street in Auburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Skaneateles area include Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and Upstate Medical University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Skaneateles from include Syracuse, Ithaca, Baldwinsville, Northeast Ithaca, and Liverpool.