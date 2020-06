Amenities

Noyes Manor is affordable housing that has been designed for persons 62 years of age and older and for persons who are disables regardless of age. Our community offers 1 bedroom apartments that are equipped with emergency cords as well as accessible grab bars. We have an on-site salon that is open two days a week as well as a beautiful library. Our community is a very active one! We have a wonderful tenant's association that organizes great activities for our residents to participate in!



