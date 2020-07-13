Apartment List
/
NY
/
scottsville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scottsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
67 Goldfinch Drive
67 Goldfinch Drive, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2961 sqft
Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,.
Results within 10 miles of Scottsville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
251 Brooks Ave
251 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
251 Brooks Ave Available 08/01/20 *Completely Renovated 4 bed/2 bath home!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
467 Post Ave
467 Post Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
MOVE-IN READY CALL THE OFFICE ! - THE PROPERTY LOOK MUCH BIGGER INSIDE THAN ITS LOOK FROM OUTSIDE . 4 BEDROOMS WITH ONE FULL BATH. HUGE LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
298 Congress Avenue
298 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1807 sqft
Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
35-2 Hamlet Court
35 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
23-2 Hamlet Court
23 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
53-1 Hamlet Court
53 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 13

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
117 Devon Road
117 Devon Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1168 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Mantle in Living Room, no fireplace, partial fence in back yard. Garage is owner use only NOT for tenants. Owner is responsible for water.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
160 Weldon St.
160 Weldon Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
93 Scottsville Road
93 Scottsville Road, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Updated & furnished house available for rent mid August. Hardwood floors throughout, with updated Kitchen, on-site laundry & off-street parking with a 2 car garage. 1st & 2nd floor enclosed porches; 1st floor mudroom leads to back deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Scottsville, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scottsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Scottsville 1 BedroomsScottsville 3 Bedrooms
Scottsville Apartments with BalconyScottsville Apartments with Parking
Scottsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NY
Spencerport, NYAvon, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport