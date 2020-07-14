All apartments in Schenectady
Find more places like Electric City Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schenectady, NY
/
Electric City Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Electric City Apartments

236 State Street · (518) 692-6889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Schenectady
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

236 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305
Downtown Schenectady

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 429 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2177 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Electric City Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
on-site laundry
basketball court
dog park
lobby
playground
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city. Choose from a multitude of floorplans to best suit your needs including city and courtyard views, lofts, office spaces, and private balconies. The community is located on the intersection of historic State Street and Erie Boulevard in the heart of downtown Schenectady, New York. The building boasts ground-floor retail and restaurants, is walking distance to Proctors Theatre, Bowtie Cinemas, and popular area restaurants, and is just minutes away from General Electric, Union College, and the River's Casino and Resort. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $600
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Size and Breed Restrictions apply. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided. Other, assigned. Covered and Reserved Parking available. One parking space per apartment. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units available $75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Electric City Apartments have any available units?
Electric City Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Electric City Apartments have?
Some of Electric City Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Electric City Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Electric City Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Electric City Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Electric City Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Electric City Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Electric City Apartments offers parking.
Does Electric City Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Electric City Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Electric City Apartments have a pool?
No, Electric City Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Electric City Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Electric City Apartments has accessible units.
Does Electric City Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Electric City Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Electric City Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Electric City Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Electric City Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Schenectady 1 BedroomsSchenectady 2 Bedrooms
Schenectady 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSchenectady Apartments with Gym
Schenectady Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYTroy, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Schenectady

Apartments Near Colleges

Schenectady County Community CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity