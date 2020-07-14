Electric City Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving on-site laundry basketball court dog park lobby playground

This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city. Choose from a multitude of floorplans to best suit your needs including city and courtyard views, lofts, office spaces, and private balconies. The community is located on the intersection of historic State Street and Erie Boulevard in the heart of downtown Schenectady, New York. The building boasts ground-floor retail and restaurants, is walking distance to Proctors Theatre, Bowtie Cinemas, and popular area restaurants, and is just minutes away from General Electric, Union College, and the River's Casino and Resort. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of ...