Apartment List
/
NY
/
saugerties
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:48 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Saugerties, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Saugerties apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
33 Montgomery Street
33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Saugerties

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
Results within 10 miles of Saugerties

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
411 GARDENIA DRIVE
411 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1495 sqft
MUST SEE like-new townhouse in highly sought after Phase II of The Gardens at Rhinebeck. Non-smoker. Looks out over pond and park-like common area. All appliances and full size washer/dryer included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
98 MILLER RD
98 Miller Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 CHERRY ST
11 Cherry St, Red Hook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2048 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 CHESTNUT ST
19 Chestnut Street, Rhinebeck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6222 sqft
Located on one of the largest parcels and most prestigious blocks in Rhinebeck Village, this luxury home offers generous rooms and the classic details of historical mid-1800s American homes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
98 Van Dale Road
98 Van Dale Road, Zena, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful Location close to Woodstock! Back deck overlooks bubbling stream and a cute backyard with swings. Finished lower level is a great space for recreation, home office or guest apartment. Rented unfurnished.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD
33 Glen Ridge Rd, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2742 sqft
Executive Ranch, beautifully appointed, 3 MBR suites, LR w/gas fireplace, office, den, full basement, 2 car attached garage. Must wear mask & gloves to view. This rental is totally furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
165 ROKEBY RD
165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4456 sqft
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Saugerties, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Saugerties apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Danbury, CTAlbany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYRensselaer, NYNew Windsor, NYWestmere, NYNew Paltz, NY
Maybrook, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFishkill, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NYCatskill, NY
Lake Carmel, NYHudson, NYKingston, NYMiddletown, NYTroy, NYMechanicstown, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany