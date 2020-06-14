19 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY with garage

Apartment List
Rensselaer apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
30 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Rensselaer

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Campus Area
35 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,446
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
66 Cottage Street Apt. 2C
66 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!!! Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
62 Cottage Street Apt. 1A
62 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with NEWLY Update Kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!! All utilities included: heat hot water, cooking gas and even electric Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
15 SURFWOOD DR
15 Surfwood Dr, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1st Floor Apartment in South Colonie School District with many upgrades. Convenient location to major highways, restaurants and shops.
Results within 10 miles of Rensselaer
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,197
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1001 BRUNSWICK MEADOW WAY
1001 Brunswick Meadows Way, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Take a look at this spacious two bedroom home available to fit all of you needs! Equipped with washer and Dryer, garage for storage, off street parking for 2 cars, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances, 2 full baths, porch, great closet

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
535 KENWOOD AV
535 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well maintained ranch style duplex in a super convenient location. This unit features hard wood floors, 2 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and good sized kitchen.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
61 PARKER RD
61 Parker Road, Rensselaer County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings.
City Guide for Rensselaer, NY

Rensselaer, NY, hasn't forgotten its railroad roots; the town is home to the 14th busiest Amtrak station in the country.

Rensselaer is an old community that got big enough to absorb a few surrounding communities before it was incorporated in 1897. This 3.3-square mile city is the perfect combination of country living and modern technology, though the trees aren't made of solar panels just yet. Located on the Hudson River across from Albany, Rensselaer is a collection of communities sprinkled generously with small forests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rensselaer, NY

Rensselaer apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

