Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE. GOOD CREDIT & REFERENCES, NO SMOKING, NO PETS, MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE. ONE MONTH SECURITY, FIRST MONTH RENT. TENANTS PAY FOR THEIR REALTOR FEE. STUDENT RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE (ASK FOR DETAILS).