Apartment List
/
NY
/
pearl river
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:05 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pearl River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
288 Ehrhardt Road
288 Ehrhardt Road, Pearl River, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
This Bright 2 room studio has it all, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, great location, patio to sit outside, 1 car garage parking w storage, and all utilities included. Must see, Close to town, shops, palisades Pkwy, train.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
117 Margaret Keahon Drive
117 Margaret Keahon Drive, Pearl River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3255 sqft
Executive rental for those looking for an upscale home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with high end finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl River

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4 Ruhe Lane
4 Ruhe Lane, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
40 Ross Avenue
40 Ross Avenue, Chestnut Ridge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2016 sqft
Bright & Airy Bi-Level in desirable Chestnut Ridge. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, hardwood floors, central air, large 2 car garage and family room on lower level. Lovely neighborhood close to Children's park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl River
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
335 Ferdon Avenue
335 Ferdon Avenue, Piermont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated and restored 2 story home featuring 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths with unobstructed views of Piermont's wildlife estuary creek before you, the charming Village of Piermont and the Hamlet of Sparkill just a short stroll away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
460 CEDAR LN
460 Cedar Ln, Bergen County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 CEDAR LN in Bergen County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
318 Harbor Cove
318 Harbor Cv, Piermont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1335 sqft
Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
510 Piermont Avenue
510 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
300 sqft
Comfortable and convenient best describes this apartment in the heart of Piermont. Just steps away from the waterfront promenade, public transportation to NYC and numerous restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 BR on 2nd floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Emerson
86 JEFFERSON AVE
86 Jefferson Avenue, Emerson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
This 3 br 1 bath rental is freshly Painted. has mod Eat-in kitchen, has newer W/D,Dish washer, Refrig., Cook-top & Oven, 2 W/Ac units. Fully carpeted and newer heating unit. Laundry in Basement. Secure Storage in basement. Use of yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
City Guide for Pearl River, NY

"Pearl River, Pearl River, / If you could talk, what would you say / When you talk in a strange room / The dark falls, falls away!" (Pearl River, musical Lyrics: singers / songwriters--Cyril Neville and Devon Allman)

Pearl River has a fascinating history of invention, foresight and pioneering works that continues to bear fruit despite several "winds of change." A Rockland County hamlet -- Pearl River is a mid-sized community of 15,876 residents cushioned within Orange Town. It's the ideal place to relocate: the community is forward thinking, full of prospects and offers a range in living standards. Pearl River was ranked among "100 Best Places to Live" by CNNMoney.com when factoring cost of living, traveling and walkability, quality of housing, and economic outlook. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pearl River, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pearl River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ
Pelham Manor, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYSleepy Hollow, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy