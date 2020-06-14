Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

49 Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY with garage

Pearl River apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl River

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
40 Ross Avenue
40 Ross Avenue, Chestnut Ridge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2016 sqft
Bright & Airy Bi-Level in desirable Chestnut Ridge. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, hardwood floors, central air, large 2 car garage and family room on lower level. Lovely neighborhood close to Children's park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl River
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Westwood
22 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:14am
$
Riverside
34 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Milford Court
12 Milford Court, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Townhouse in the Hamlets (Knolls East) - Property Id: 294406 Tri-Level, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Finished Basement, Garage, Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Living Rm, Fireplace, Back Deck, Laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Closter
1 Unit Available
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Saddle River
1 Unit Available
7 PHARIS PL
7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Ave
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3694 sqft
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
110 ELM ST
110 Elm Street, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Clean and beautiful one bedroom for rent on the 1st floor. This unit included one outdoor parking space, garage is extra $100 per month. Heat and hot water included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Close to everything.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl River
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
17 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:56am
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
City Guide for Pearl River, NY

"Pearl River, Pearl River, / If you could talk, what would you say / When you talk in a strange room / The dark falls, falls away!" (Pearl River, musical Lyrics: singers / songwriters--Cyril Neville and Devon Allman)

Pearl River has a fascinating history of invention, foresight and pioneering works that continues to bear fruit despite several "winds of change." A Rockland County hamlet -- Pearl River is a mid-sized community of 15,876 residents cushioned within Orange Town. It's the ideal place to relocate: the community is forward thinking, full of prospects and offers a range in living standards. Pearl River was ranked among "100 Best Places to Live" by CNNMoney.com when factoring cost of living, traveling and walkability, quality of housing, and economic outlook. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pearl River, NY

Pearl River apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

