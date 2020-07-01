7 Emmons Farm Road

Amenities

Rare opportunity for country manor living in Oneonta, NY This apartment is in the Main Residence home, a six family set well off Route 7, and which is part of a campus of buildings known as Emmons Farms. Interesting third floor architecture and spacious rooms, along with detached garage make this a great value. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, and kitchen features dishwasher and microwave/range-hood combo. Tile bathroom. Plenty of closets throughout. Outside, you will enjoy the frog pond with fountain, the water feature garden, gazebo, and deck with gas grill. Plenty of outdoor opportunities, with over 200 contiguous acres of land and walking trails to explore at your leisure. On-site laundry, trash removal, and all maintenance inside and out is included. This will not last!