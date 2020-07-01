All apartments in Otsego County
Otsego County, NY
7 Emmons Farm Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

7 Emmons Farm Road

7 Emmons Farms Road · (607) 432-4391
Location

7 Emmons Farms Road, Otsego County, NY 13820

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare opportunity for country manor living in Oneonta, NY This apartment is in the Main Residence home, a six family set well off Route 7, and which is part of a campus of buildings known as Emmons Farms. Interesting third floor architecture and spacious rooms, along with detached garage make this a great value.&nbsp; Hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, and kitchen features dishwasher and microwave/range-hood combo.&nbsp; Tile bathroom.&nbsp; Plenty of closets throughout.&nbsp; Outside, you will enjoy the frog pond with fountain, the water feature garden, gazebo, and deck with gas grill. Plenty of outdoor opportunities, with over 200 contiguous acres of land and walking trails to explore at your leisure. On-site laundry, trash removal, and all maintenance inside and out is included. This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Emmons Farm Road have any available units?
7 Emmons Farm Road has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Emmons Farm Road have?
Some of 7 Emmons Farm Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Emmons Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Emmons Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Emmons Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 7 Emmons Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Otsego County.
Does 7 Emmons Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Emmons Farm Road offers parking.
Does 7 Emmons Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Emmons Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Emmons Farm Road have a pool?
No, 7 Emmons Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Emmons Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Emmons Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Emmons Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Emmons Farm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Emmons Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Emmons Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
