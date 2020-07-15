/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northwest Ithaca, NY
3 Units Available
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Ithaca
12 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1030 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1025 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
6 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
13 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1025 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
3 Units Available
Gaslight Village
37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1025 sqft
If space is the ultimate luxury, then Gaslight Village offers unparalleled luxury. Gaslight Village offers what are perhaps the largest one and two bedroom apartments in the Ithaca area.
1 Unit Available
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
1 Unit Available
113 Stewart Ave #3
113 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright and lovely 2 bdrm apt. High ceilings lots of closet space and built in's. Back yard with picnic table for BBQ's. Washer / dryer across the street. Private parking available. Close to campus and the commons. Quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
790 Hanshaw Rd
790 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 215784 Two bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Cayuga Heights. Fully furnished. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen. All utilities included. Off street parking, private entrance, front porch.
1 Unit Available
15 East Pointe Drive
15 E Pointe Dr, Lansing, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1093 sqft
Welcome to East Pointe Apartments - luxury living just minutes to Downtown Ithaca! 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans available with foyers, patios, open living, and master suites. Each unit features a walk-up garden entrance and private garage.
3 Units Available
North Campus Student House
202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner.
1 Unit Available
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom
702 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch.
Results within 10 miles of Northwest Ithaca
1 Unit Available
Shaffer Road
10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$885
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan.