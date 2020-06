Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961



This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor laundry! Nice private rear deck which is fully fenced!



Convenient location!

Gates Schools

2 car garage

All appliances included, including washer and dryer



Tenant must provide proof of income and background check will be required. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn mowing,



owner will supply mower and manage all other maintenance.

