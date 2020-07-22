Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niskayuna, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Niskayuna provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1037 BALLTOWN RD
1037 Balltown Road, Niskayuna, NY
Completely renovated from top to bottom down to the studs, there is nothing left to do but move in! Kitchen has granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances and large dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Niskayuna

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1287 PARKWOOD BLVD
1287 Parkwood Boulevard, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pristine 1st floor flat with recent bath, kitchen & back porch. Freshly painted interior, new rugs, ample storage. Near bus line, walking distance to Ellis Hospital & Union College. Plenty of street parking.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2012
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1626 RUGBY RD
1626 Rugby Road, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Recently updated 3 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in a two family house. New flooring updated bath, newer appliances, renovated front porch, 2 car off street parking, washer/dryer hookup, additional storage in the basement.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Niskayuna

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central State Street
43 Mcclellan St 2nd floor
43 McClellan St, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
43 Mcclellan - Property Id: 324112 newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment located own nice area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6 BUNKER LA
6 Bunker Lane, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
This 1300 Sqft townhome has been newly updated.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
316 MOHAWK AV
316 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful remolded 2nd floor flat. Excellent Village location walking distance to grocery and all shops. 3 Bedrooms Includes 2nd floor laundry, garage & Attic storage. $1300 plus utilities. No Smoking. Immediate availability. Pets TBD.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2015 ROSEDALE WAY
2015 Rosedale Way, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Location, location! Spacious 3 BR / 2 full bath townhome in the desirable Guilderland neighborhood. Central air, arpet on 2nd floor and stairs. Spacious kitchen with newer stainless steel refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Niskayuna
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1280 sqft
Experience a new way of life at London Square and Blue Spruce Apartments. Our stunning community is immersed in a flourishing landscape in Clifton Park, New York.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 8 at 05:18 PM
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
238 OLD NISKAYUNA RD
238 Old Niskayuna Rd, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Immaculate 3 Bedroom Duplex w/ Hardwood floors throughout. Eat in kitchen all redone with sparkling clean newer SS appliances. Full basement for washer and dryer. Great backyard for the summer time BBQ's...

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
728 PLANK RD
728 Plank Road, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newer kitchen with granite counters in this split ranch with beautiful landscaped backyard with its large deck and fountain, large family room with wood burning fireplace & bow window, master bedroom 1st floor 2 bedrooms and loft 2nd floor, basement
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Niskayuna, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Niskayuna provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Niskayuna. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

