22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New City, NY
There's a secret about New City, New York. It's not really a city at all, but a hamlet, located inside of the city of Clarkstown. Although it's small, it's given rise to plenty of stars, including MLB player Derek Jeter, and Jordan Rudess from the band Dream Theater.
Lying just 18 miles outside of the Bronx, New City is a destination for those who don't want to pay New York City's high residential prices but still want to be within spitting distance of the Big Apple. It's a fairly expensive area, so finding an apartment to rent here is going to be a challenge if you are on a budget. But you'll be rewarded with various must-see historical attractions -- and who doesn't like to learn about the history of the place they live? People come to New City to check out Coe's Tavern, a location where Continental Army troops gathered, and the English church and schoolhouse, which date to the settlers of this region. The HR Stevens House, Dutch Garden, and the Dellwood Country Club all give meaning to the city. Of course, you'll still need to find apartments in New City that offer what you need, but locating a beautiful home here isn't hard to do. See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in New City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in New City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in New City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.