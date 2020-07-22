Apartment List
/
NY
/
new city
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New City, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in New City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,670
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
559 Mountainview Avenue
559 Mountainview Avenue, Valley Cottage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1296 sqft
My Side of the Mountain - An acre of property with the most charming 3 bedroom, 2100sqft home on a winding road leads you home each day.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1672 sqft
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
Results within 10 miles of New City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,049
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,070
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
907 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Main Street 4
17 Main St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Magnificent NYC style 3BR Loft with Hudson view - Property Id: 325312 3 bedroom LOFT Manhattan style SPACIOUS MAGNIFICENT OPEN APARTMENT overlooking Hudson River (3 flight up; NO ONE ABOVE) TOP FLOOR unwind from tough day at work overlooking

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northvale
188 Railroad avenue 4
188 Railroad Ave, Northvale, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789 Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen. Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 52B
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom in Tarrytown! - Property Id: 294882 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road
177 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Sleepy Hollow Gardens - Property Id: 314792 Enormous 2 bed 2 bath first floor apartment. Updated kitchen and baths, with porch. Hardwood floors throughout. Pet friendly. 914.844.9282 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 Hunterbrook Road
1640 Hunter Brook Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Ideal Residential Rental! Picture perfect Two bedroom apartment, set on beautiful 3.5 Acres. Breathtaking peaceful & tranquil private backyard. Wooded views can be seen from Living Room, Dining Room & Master Bed Room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
243 Woods Brooke Circle
243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
142 E Sunnyside Lane
142 East Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
WORK FROM HOME and still have plenty of space to enjoy family and friends in this renovated 3BR/2.5bth home located in the Irvington SD ready for occupancy in time for 20-21 school year! Lives like a luxe townhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
92 North Broadway
92 N Broadway, Irvington, NY
Studio
$2,550
1050 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.
City Guide for New City, NY

There's a secret about New City, New York. It's not really a city at all, but a hamlet, located inside of the city of Clarkstown. Although it's small, it's given rise to plenty of stars, including MLB player Derek Jeter, and Jordan Rudess from the band Dream Theater.

Lying just 18 miles outside of the Bronx, New City is a destination for those who don't want to pay New York City's high residential prices but still want to be within spitting distance of the Big Apple. It's a fairly expensive area, so finding an apartment to rent here is going to be a challenge if you are on a budget. But you'll be rewarded with various must-see historical attractions -- and who doesn't like to learn about the history of the place they live? People come to New City to check out Coe's Tavern, a location where Continental Army troops gathered, and the English church and schoolhouse, which date to the settlers of this region. The HR Stevens House, Dutch Garden, and the Dellwood Country Club all give meaning to the city. Of course, you'll still need to find apartments in New City that offer what you need, but locating a beautiful home here isn't hard to do. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in New City, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in New City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in New City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in New City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

New City 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNew City Apartments with BalconiesNew City Apartments with Garages
New City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew City Apartments with ParkingNew City Apartments with Pools
New City Apartments with Washer-DryersNew City Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJ
Englewood, NJLodi, NJWestwood, NJFair Lawn, NJHarrison, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJ
River Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMount Ivy, NYRye, NYPassaic, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYPelham Manor, NYIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College