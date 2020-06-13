Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nesconset, NY

Finding an apartment in Nesconset that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Results within 1 mile of Nesconset

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Village of the Branch
1 Unit Available
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.
Results within 5 miles of Nesconset
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Hauppauge
46 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
Results within 10 miles of Nesconset
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,328
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY!  This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.
City Guide for Nesconset, NY

If you've been dying to get to know more about Long Island, you've come to the right place. Nesconset, New York, is the home of the Long Island Museum.

Located in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York, Nesconset is a small hamlet that is a part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 14,390 people call this place home, even as the area continues to enjoy steady growth and development. If the name of the place, Nesconset, sounds a little unfamiliar, that is because it is derived from the language of the original settlers in the place, the Algonquian-speaking Native Americans, and means "second crossing." Nesconset is not really an incorporated town or city, it's more of a well-known area (the government calls it a census-designated place, but you don't care about that -- it simply means that the area has been mapped out for statistical and data-gathering purposes). Are you looking for a rental property in Nesconset? We have the information you need to find the best place. It doesn't matter if you are searching for a one-bedroom apartment for rent, three-bedroom apartments, rental condos or other types of rental homes in Nesconset; here are the tools to help you find the place you desire. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nesconset, NY

Finding an apartment in Nesconset that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

