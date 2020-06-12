All apartments in Monticello
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM

1 Richardson Court E

1 Richardson Court · (845) 325-6224
Location

1 Richardson Court, Monticello, NY 12701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted and move-in ready. 2 bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Great location - near downtown. Big deck with sliding glass doors leading from the kitchen, first floor has laminate floor, wall to wall carpeting second floor. Pets may be considered with a non-refundable fee of $300.00 (owner must approve.) a stackable washer and dryer is not provided but the hookup is available. All applications must include photo ID, date of birth, SSN, and proof of income. Owner runs a background check on all applicants. If application is accepted, tenant will need to bring a bank check or money order to the lease signing for 1st months rent, 1 months security deposit, and fee equal to 1 months rent. ($3750) No personal checks accepted. Tenant pays all utilities (propane, electric, cable, and water) Pictures are from a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

