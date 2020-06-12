1 Richardson Court E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly painted and move-in ready. 2 bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Great location - near downtown. Big deck with sliding glass doors leading from the kitchen, first floor has laminate floor, wall to wall carpeting second floor. Pets may be considered with a non-refundable fee of $300.00 (owner must approve.) a stackable washer and dryer is not provided but the hookup is available. All applications must include photo ID, date of birth, SSN, and proof of income. Owner runs a background check on all applicants. If application is accepted, tenant will need to bring a bank check or money order to the lease signing for 1st months rent, 1 months security deposit, and fee equal to 1 months rent. ($3750) No personal checks accepted. Tenant pays all utilities (propane, electric, cable, and water) Pictures are from a similar unit.