Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Mechanicstown, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
15 Kensington Way
15 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
Feels like home. BEAUTIFUL spacious 2/3 bedroom Townhouse style unit boasts many upgrades. No upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Lovely kitchen, living room/dining combo with sliders to patio overlooking the lake.
Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2
101 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom. 1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access. Includes heat and trash removal. Tenant pays electric and water/sewer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
197 Deer Ct Drive
197 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1473 sqft
Beautifully renovated condo, Eat in kitchen, Living room with dining area and sliding doors leading to your own patio, Fireplace, and a half bath on the first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
92 Jordan Lane
92 Jordan Lane, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful, Mint and spacious 3 bedrooms rental home with 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk-in closet, central air, hardwood floor, and a private deck for your summer fun. It also has unfinished basement for extra storage. The rental will be ready by July 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Goshen
1 Unit Available
159 N Church Street
159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2981 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
193 Stony Bar Road
193 Stony Bar Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1978 sqft
Drive up to beautiful Salt Box/ Colonial.The front door opens to a spacious living room w/ wood floors,brick fireplace opening to top of the line kitchen with dining counter & separate dining area opening to deck & gorgeous private yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Chester
1 Unit Available
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mechanicstown, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mechanicstown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

