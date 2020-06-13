13 Fieldstone Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet. The Master bathroom has an enclosed shower and bathtub as well as double bathroom vanity. The lower level is a huge space for family room. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Maple Fields complex has a clubhouse, Outdoor pool, basketball court, and playground. Minutes to Major highways, shopping, restaurant, school, Orange Regional Medical Center. The rent includes water. This is a must see!