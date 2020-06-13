All apartments in Mechanicstown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM

13 Fieldstone Dr

13 Fieldstone Dr · (845) 610-6065
Location

13 Fieldstone Dr, Mechanicstown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2123 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet. The Master bathroom has an enclosed shower and bathtub as well as double bathroom vanity. The lower level is a huge space for family room. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Maple Fields complex has a clubhouse, Outdoor pool, basketball court, and playground. Minutes to Major highways, shopping, restaurant, school, Orange Regional Medical Center. The rent includes water. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Fieldstone Dr have any available units?
13 Fieldstone Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Fieldstone Dr have?
Some of 13 Fieldstone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Fieldstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13 Fieldstone Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Fieldstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13 Fieldstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mechanicstown.
Does 13 Fieldstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13 Fieldstone Dr does offer parking.
Does 13 Fieldstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Fieldstone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Fieldstone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13 Fieldstone Dr has a pool.
Does 13 Fieldstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 13 Fieldstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Fieldstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Fieldstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Fieldstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Fieldstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
