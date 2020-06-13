Apartment List
/
NY
/
liverpool
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY

Finding an apartment in Liverpool that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1405 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Liverpool
1 Unit Available
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Liverpool

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Galeville
1 Unit Available
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Liverpool
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1087 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.
Results within 10 miles of Liverpool
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Camillus
13 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Village of Baldwinsville
13 Units Available
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Syracuse
1 Unit Available
115 E Yates St 2
115 East Yates Street, East Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Village of East Syracuse 2nd Floor - Property Id: 297773 Please email JoelLorenzo@gmail.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
359 Valley Dr
359 Valley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1ba!! 875./mo+ Valley Area - Property Id: 265633 Great upstairs 3 bdrm apartment close to grocery stores, restaurants, McKinley Park, Elmwood Park and Kirk Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Watertree Dr.
34 Watertree Drive, Onondaga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
34 Watertree Dr. Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Convenient location with great amenities! - One bedroom, one bath located on the ground floor! Spacious living and bedroom space make for a comfortable environment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5507 Fortuna Parkway
5507 Fortuna Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1572 sqft
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable! Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Camillus
1 Unit Available
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
412 County Route 10, Townhouse B8
412 County Route 10, Oswego County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE WIFI, 7 ACRES, 5 MIN FROM EVERYTHING ( GREAT NORTHERN MALL, ROUTE 31, I 481, WEGMANS, WALMART, HOMEDEPOT) FAMILY AND PET FRIENDLY, 3 PARKING INCLUDED AND EVERY UNIT HAS A FULL BASEMENT 2/3 BEDS WITH WALK OUT BASEMENT, NEW LED LIGHTS & FREE
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Liverpool, NY

Finding an apartment in Liverpool that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Liverpool 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLiverpool Apartments with BalconyLiverpool Apartments with Garage
Liverpool Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLiverpool Apartments with ParkingLiverpool Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Liverpool Dog Friendly ApartmentsLiverpool Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYIthaca, NYBaldwinsville, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversityCornell University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry