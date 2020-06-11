3 Timberwolf, Unit #59

Amenities
Brand new luxury apartment located in Liberty, just minutes from shopping, dining, and transportation! Fantastic neighborhood with friendly neighbors, all at a highly competitive price...
- Dining Room, Living Room, Full Bath
- Tons of closet/storage space
- Elegant room lighting with built-in ceiling fans
- Energy Star washer/dryer included
- Lots of outdoor space
- Energy efficient with Central HVAC
- Water is included
For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 845-262-6311