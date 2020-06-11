3 Timberwolf, Unit #59

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brand new luxury apartment located in Liberty, just minutes from shopping, dining, and transportation! Fantastic neighborhood with friendly neighbors, all at a highly competitive price...



- Dining Room, Living Room, Full Bath



- Tons of closet/storage space



- Elegant room lighting with built-in ceiling fans



- Energy Star washer/dryer included



- Lots of outdoor space



- Energy efficient with Central HVAC



- Water is included



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 845-262-6311