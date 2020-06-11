All apartments in Liberty
Liberty, NY
3 Timberwolf, Unit #59
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3 Timberwolf, Unit #59

3 Timberwolf Road · (845) 262-6311
Location

3 Timberwolf Road, Liberty, NY 12754

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand new luxury apartment located in Liberty, just minutes from shopping, dining, and transportation! Fantastic neighborhood with friendly neighbors, all at a highly competitive price...

- Dining Room, Living Room, Full Bath

- Tons of closet/storage space

- Elegant room lighting with built-in ceiling fans

- Energy Star washer/dryer included

- Lots of outdoor space

- Energy efficient with Central HVAC

- Water is included

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 845-262-6311

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 have any available units?
3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, NY.
What amenities does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 have?
Some of 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 currently offering any rent specials?
3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 pet-friendly?
No, 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty.
Does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 offer parking?
No, 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 does not offer parking.
Does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 have a pool?
No, 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 does not have a pool.
Does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 have accessible units?
No, 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Timberwolf, Unit #59 has units with air conditioning.
