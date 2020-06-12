/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingston, NY
113 Clinton Ave 3
113 Clinton Avenue, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
great apartment! - Property Id: 144826 Fabulous newly renovated second floor apartment, boast a luminous open floor plan design, vaulted ceilings and architectural details.
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unbelievable location just a short walk to the Kingston waterfront. Dubbed the new "Brooklyn North", Kingston has had quite some attention on itself. And, rightfully so.
316 Wall Street
316 Wall Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE. Uptown Kingston 3rd floor apartment featuring 2-3 bedrooms and two full baths. There is an update kitchen, large living room, laundry room and back porch. There is off street parking for 1-2 vehicles.
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.
16 ORCHARD DRIVE
16 Orchard Street, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
In Rhinecliff on Hudson, this 2 BR first floor condo is charming & spacious with full laundry, a nice bath w/a tub/shower, a large EIK with a dishwasher, & an 11 x 19 LR.
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
191 Clay Rd
191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395 Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family.
384 GARDENIA DRIVE
384 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1495 sqft
MUST SEE like-new townhouse in highly sought after Phase II of The Gardens at Rhinebeck. Non-smoker. Available July 1. Looks out over pond and park-like common area. All appliances and full size washer/dryer included.
10 WHEELER ROAD
10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location.
Results within 10 miles of Kingston
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
166 Partition St
166 Partition St, Saugerties, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 166A - Property Id: 229131 Modern - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air, full basement, off street parking. Close to restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1614 9G
1614 Route 9g, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
"Heat' included in this adorable two bedroom 1st floor unit. Hardwood flooring, Ceramic tiled bath and move in ready July 2020. Easy commute to Marist College, CIA, all major highways and transportation.
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.
344 COUNTY ROUTE 6
344 County Route 6, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautifully updated and well-maintained 2+ bedroom cottage located close to Tivoli, Germantown, Bard College, Red Hook and Rhinebeck.
