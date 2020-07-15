All apartments in Kingston
49 W O'Reilly Street

49 West O'reilly Street · No Longer Available
Location

49 West O'reilly Street, Kingston, NY 12401

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely maintained apartment house has this 1 bedroom apartment on the first floor with off street parking, freshly painted, lots of windows $1,050 includes heat and hot water. Neat and complete

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 W O'Reilly Street have any available units?
49 W O'Reilly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, NY.
Is 49 W O'Reilly Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 W O'Reilly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 W O'Reilly Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 W O'Reilly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 49 W O'Reilly Street offer parking?
Yes, 49 W O'Reilly Street offers parking.
Does 49 W O'Reilly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 W O'Reilly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 W O'Reilly Street have a pool?
No, 49 W O'Reilly Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 W O'Reilly Street have accessible units?
No, 49 W O'Reilly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 W O'Reilly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 W O'Reilly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 W O'Reilly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 W O'Reilly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
