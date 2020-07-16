Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Irondequoit renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
240 Coronado Drive
240 Coronado Drive, Irondequoit, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1286 sqft
Rarely available single family ranch in West Irondequoit school district available July 15th! Fresh as a daisy. New paint, new carpet, sparkling clean updated kitchen and bathroom. 3 spacious bdrms with hardwood floors. Large living/dining combo.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
164 Giles Avenue
164 Giles Avenue, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
W0W DARLING DOLL HOUSE 2 BEDROOM RANCH, CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BASEMENT REC ROOM, PRIVATE REAL YARD & PATIO WITH FENCED YARD, EASY ONE FLOOR LIVING, OWNER WILL RETAIN ONE SMALL ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, CALL AGENT
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Charlotte
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
35 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
189 Harvard Street
189 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice open 1 bedroom, 1 bath 3rd. floor apartment. Large loft style living room with new carpet and hardwood floors. Galley kitchen w/dishwasher. Office area/ dining area. Huge bath, full shower. lots of closets. Available August 1.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
180 North Goodman Street
180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2884 sqft
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
157 Melrose Street
157 Melrose Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath, hardwood floors, new kitchen, large rooms, lots of character, fenced in back yard, private driveway, separate laundry, snow, lawn & water included. Tenant pays Heat, Gas, Electric.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
737 East Avenue - 10
737 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
834 sqft
Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings Large walk in closet + Study area with window :-) Hardwood floors throughout ! INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking One of the Ellis

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
180 Harvard Street
180 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2556 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the beautiful Park Avenue neighborhood. Updated kitchen and baths, spacious rooms with hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
125 Richard Street
125 Richard Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1590 sqft
3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ....ALL Updated.... Highly sought after Garden District off Monroe Ave in Rochester. Easy walk to shopping, bars and restaurants, library. Newer replacement windows will help ave on energy bills.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
212 Culver Road
212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent August 1st In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Included. Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking. Private Entrance & Private Basement Storage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
8 Portsmouth Terrace
8 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1610 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open Wednesday 5:30- 6:00! Exciting opportunity to rent this incredible recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom upstairs apartment! Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
455 Averill Avenue
455 Averill Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1386 sqft
455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
85 Park Ave 17
85 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious studio close to downtown - Property Id: 136834 Large studio apartment between the Alexander and Meigs block on Park Ave. Rent includes heat, electric, water and trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for gas for stove. Security deposit $600.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Strong
75 Stewart Street
75 Stewart Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Charming upper unit in a two-family home in the Highland Park area! Off-street parking, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, cozy living room, updated bathroom, and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
35 Wellesley St.
35 Wellesley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1200 sq. ft.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Wedge
4 Whalin Street
4 Whalin Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Galley kitchen, hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer supplied in private basement. Street Parking. 1 pet negotiable w/$150 pet fee. Size and breed restriction. Non Smokers. Available August 1st.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
40 Vick Park B Park
40 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1487 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor apartment in the heart of Park Avenue with original charm & character and sought-after updates in kitchen & bath. This unit offers 2-3 bedrooms & 1 full bath with walk-in shower & updated vanity.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Irondequoit, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Irondequoit renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

