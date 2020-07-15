Apartment List
/
NY
/
irondequoit
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
164 Giles Avenue
164 Giles Avenue, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
W0W DARLING DOLL HOUSE 2 BEDROOM RANCH, CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BASEMENT REC ROOM, PRIVATE REAL YARD & PATIO WITH FENCED YARD, EASY ONE FLOOR LIVING, OWNER WILL RETAIN ONE SMALL ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, CALL AGENT

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Pontiac Drive
48 Pontiac Drive, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. This home comes with an extended and secluded driveway leading to the garage in the back.
Results within 1 mile of Irondequoit

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Group 14621
54 Arbutus St
54 Arbutus Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Single Family Home. A roomy kitchen with good sized dining room and living room. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. **Note: This unit has not been made ready yet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
191-193 Winchester St 193
191-193 Winchester Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Cozy 2bdrm/1bath apartment with balcony - Property Id: 292096 This apartment is the upper unit of a duplex with a relaxing walk out balcony. Fresh paint, and newer windows, new furnace and water heater.

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
330 Merchants Road
330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior.
Results within 5 miles of Irondequoit
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Lyell-Otis
18 Robin St
18 Robin Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house on the Northwest side. Soon to be freshly painted, after all wallpaper is removed. Cleaned.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
180 North Goodman Street
180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2884 sqft
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Castleford Road
55 Castleford Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1224 sqft
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedroom with 2 newly finished and updated full bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
701 Harvard Street
701 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4230 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
125 Richard Street
125 Richard Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1590 sqft
3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ....ALL Updated.... Highly sought after Garden District off Monroe Ave in Rochester. Easy walk to shopping, bars and restaurants, library. Newer replacement windows will help ave on energy bills.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Group 14621
16 La Force St.
16 Laforce St, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
16 La Force St. Available 04/15/20 16 LaForce SIngle Family Home! - You Won't Want to Miss This 3 BEDROOM Single Family Home! Unit Located Off N.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
8 Portsmouth Terrace
8 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1610 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open Wednesday 5:30- 6:00! Exciting opportunity to rent this incredible recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom upstairs apartment! Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Irondequoit, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Irondequoit renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Irondequoit 2 BedroomsIrondequoit 3 BedroomsIrondequoit Apartments with Balconies
Irondequoit Apartments with GaragesIrondequoit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrondequoit Apartments with Parking
Irondequoit Apartments with Washer-DryersIrondequoit Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrondequoit Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NY
Spencerport, NYAvon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport